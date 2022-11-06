Munugode public rethinking its decision after voting for TRS: Bandi

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay stated that the public in Munugode is rethinking its decision upon seeing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) “behaviour” post the by-elections.

“Despite various hurdles, our karyakarthas worked dedicatedly. We still came very close to victory with 40% of the vote share. But any democracy should respect the mandate of the people and that is what we are doing,” said Sanjay. “The public is currently wondering if they made a mistake looking at TRS leaders’ ahankaram (pride),” he added.

“They accused us of using money to steal the election in Munugode. They lied through their teeth and said BJP used the money for elections when it was actually going to our businessmen. The TRS spent Rs 1000 crores for the by-polls but there hasn’t been a single case on them. There is no account of where and how they got the money either,” added Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay further said that despite their best efforts, TRS succeeded in only winning the election by 10,000 votes. Sanjay’s statements come in the background of TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy winning over BJP’s K Rajagopal Reddy by a margin of 10201 votes at the end of the 14th round of voting in the Munugode by elections.

“But we respect the public’s decision. We will work harder and with commitment to make sure the public vote for us in the future. People are turning to BJP as the right opposition to TRS. 15 days after winning they said they will fulfil all the promises made to Munugode’s public. It is time they live up to it now,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay stated that as per their promise, the BJP will ensure that TRS provides Munugode public with double bedroom housing, jobs for youth, a proper health care centre, degree college, development for the oustees of the Dindi and Cherlagudem project, as well as implementation of Girijan Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes.