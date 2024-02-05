‘Murder of democracy’: SC raps Chandigarh officer for defacing mayoral poll ballot

SC directed that the ensuing meeting of the Chandigarh Corporation shall be deferred till the next date of hearing.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th February 2024 5:38 pm IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the civic poll officer who held the Chandigarh Mayor elections and said that it is obvious that the Returning Officer has “defaced” the ballot papers.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“Is this the way he conducts the elections? This is a mockery of democracy. This is a murder of democracy. We are appalled. This man should be prosecuted. Is this the behaviour of the Returning Officer?” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The top Court further ordered the preservation of an entire record of the election process including ballot papers, videography and other material through the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

MS Education Academy

SC directed that the ensuing meeting of the Chandigarh Corporation shall be deferred till the next date of hearing.

Also Read
Delhi excise policy: SC defers hearing on Sanjay Singh’s plea against his arrest

Kuldeep Kumar, who lost Chandigarh mayoral election, has approached the apex court against High Court refusal’s to grant an immediate stay on election result in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate was declared the Mayor.

The BJP’s Manoj Sonkar was declared the Mayor of Chandigarh on January 30 after he won the mayoral polls with 16 votes against the 12 votes bagged by Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Tita. Eight votes were declared invalid.

Eight votes, which were declared invalid in the Chandigarh Mayoral polls, have led opposition leaders to raise allegations of rigging with Congress and AAP, attacking the BJP-led central government over the issue.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th February 2024 5:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button