Mushtaq Malik launches blistering attack on Asaduddin Owaisi over Muslim issues

Hyderabad: In a recent press conference held at his headquarters, Mushtaq Malik, the President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban, launched a strong verbal attack on Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of compromising on issues concerning the Muslim community in Telangana.

During the press conference, Malik specifically targeted Owaisi for his alleged involvement in hindering the development of Muslim community in Hyderabad.

Mushtaq Malik questions his sincerity in expressions of grief over the plundering of waqf properties. Malik pointed out that the entire Waqf board operates under Owaisi’s direction, even the chairmen appointed only after his approval. He questions the decision of Chief Minister KCR to lock the Waqf Board record room overnight, a move that received praise from Owaisi. However, Malik asked about the effectiveness of this action and the number of waqf properties that were actually saved as a result.

He further criticized Owaisi for the lack of emphasis on the Urdu language in Telangana during last the 10-years, suggesting that the designation of Urdu as a second language was merely a symbolic gesture on paper.

Taking a dig at Owaisi on KCR’s iftar parties, Malik alleged that they were aimed at portraying the Chief Minister as sympathetic towards Muslims by Owaisi, while using them as a means to gain political support. He accuses Owaisi that he sold the entire Muslim community over few dates and Biryani.

Malik drew the focus to the plight of the Old City of Hyderabad, expressing disappointment over the lack of significant initiatives by government to address educational and economic backwardness in the area. He questioned Owaisi’s lack of representation on the absence of substantial industrial establishments, loans, and self-employment schemes tailored specifically to benefit the Muslim population in Hyderabad and other Muslim-concentrated districts of Telangana.

Malik further raised concerns about the growing presence of interest-based businesses, microfinancers, and the prevalence of drug-related activities in the Old City. He alleged that such issues could not exist without the involvement of either the police or political backing.

The President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban criticized Owaisi for the declining the prestige of the Old City, making it as a gambling den and emphasizes the number of reported prostitution cases originating from the area.

Malik questioned the effectiveness of the local police force in curbing crime and the escalating drug culture, suggesting that Owaisi’s influence hindered rehabilitation, reformation efforts and Islamic movements in the Old City without his consent. Citing an anonymous report, Malik claimed that a significant portion of the Old City’s Muslim population depended on interest-based loans for their livelihood.

Malik also took a swipe at Owaisi’s recent criticism of Chief Minister KCR, accusing him of enjoying a nine-year alliance with KCR and only now choosing to speak out against him based on hidden agenda.

Malik suggested a close alliance between KCR and the BJP, pointing to instances where KCR supported Prime Minister Modi in the passage of bills such as Article 370 and Triple Talaq.

Quoting Owaisi’s statement, “Main Marte Dum Tak KCR ka Saath Nahi Chhodunga” (I will not leave KCR until my last breath), Malik highlighted the connection between the two leaders.

However, he emphasized that Muslim voters would strategically cast their votes against communal forces and those who fail to work in their best interests, indicating that Owaisi might not receive their support this time around.