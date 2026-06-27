Musi Experience Centre to come up on Necklace Road: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to establish a dedicated “Musi Project Experience Centre” on Necklace Road to showcase the vision, development works, beautification initiatives and proposed night economy activities planned under the Musi rejuvenation and riverfront development project.

The centre will be open to the public and will serve as a platform for citizens to understand the project and offer feedback and suggestions, the chief minister said during a review meeting held at the Bodhi Pavilion in the MCRHRD Institute.

The review focused on the first phase of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, particularly after the Ministry of Defence granted permission for the transfer of 83 acres of defence land for the proposed Gandhi Sarovar project, a key component of the larger Musi rejuvenation initiative.

Revanth Reddy directed the state government to undertake the relocation of structures, utilities and facilities belonging to defence authorities located on the land earmarked for the project.

The chief minister also stressed that families residing within the Musi riverbed should be provided double-bedroom houses before any eviction process is initiated. Landowners willing to part with their land should be offered either Transferable Development Rights (TDR) or monetary compensation, he said.

Working permission from Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has granted working permission to the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) to develop the Gandhi Sarovar project on 83 acres at the Artillery Centre in Golconda under the Equal Value Infrastructure (EVI) model. The project also includes the development and upgrading of Bapu Ghat.

The 83-acre parcel is estimated to be worth around Rs 533 crore, and MRDCL will create equivalent infrastructure for military authorities at alternate locations. The corporation has been asked to deposit the amount within two months of taking possession of the land. A joint survey involving government officials and military authorities will soon be conducted to demarcate the site.

The state government already owns 63 acres in the project area and has initiated land acquisition proceedings for another 40 acres of private land. With the addition of defence land, the Gandhi Sarovar project is expected to spread across nearly 200 acres.

Planned near Bapu Ghat at Langar Houz, where the Musi and Esa rivers converge and where Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes were immersed, the project is envisioned as a major cultural and heritage destination. Proposed facilities include a check dam, an iconic gateway, a national Gandhi museum, a library, a handloom centre and educational institutions showcasing Gandhi’s life, values and teachings.

The chief minister instructed officials to expedite approvals, coordinate closely with stakeholders and local communities, and ensure minimal displacement during implementation to facilitate the smooth execution of the Musi riverfront project across all phases.