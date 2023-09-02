Musk denies building a glass house for himself with Tesla money

The SEC has also opened a civil investigation into Tesla’s ‘Project 42’.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 2nd September 2023 1:43 pm IST
US agencies probing Tesla’s use of funds for secret ‘glass house’ for Musk
Elon Musk

San Francisco: As federal prosecutors in the US probe allegations of personal benefits Tesla allegedly paid to its CEO Elon Musk, the billionaire on Saturday clarified that he is not building a “glass house” on Tesla money.

Musk reacted after reports emerged that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project — known internally at Tesla as ‘Project 42’ — for Musk to build a “glass house” for him in Texas.

“Just want to reiterate that there is no glass house (metaphors don’t count lol) built, under construction or planned,” Musk posted on X.

MS Education Academy

“I’m not building any house of any kind anywhere. Period,” he added.

According to the Wall Street Journal, federal prosecutors are investigating Tesla’s use of company funds on a secret project that had been described internally as a house for Chief Executive Musk.

Also Read
Tesla cuts prices up to 19%, Model X now qualifies for US tax credit

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has reportedly sought information about what benefits have been paid to Musk, how much Tesla spent on the project, and what the project was for, the report mentioned.

The SEC has also opened a civil investigation into Tesla’s ‘Project 42’.

Earlier reports mentioned that Musk once planned a lavish glass house for himself near Tesla headquarters in Austin, Texas, worth millions of dollars.

The secret project included renderings of a glass box with residential features, such as bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen, reports claimed.

The project reportedly triggered an internal probe over “possible improprieties”, over concerns that Musk might be using company funds to
build the house.

The concepts for the house included either a “twisted hexagon” or a glass cube reminiscent of Apple’s 5th Avenue store.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 2nd September 2023 1:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button