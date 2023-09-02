Musk denies building a glass house for himself with Tesla money

San Francisco: As federal prosecutors in the US probe allegations of personal benefits Tesla allegedly paid to its CEO Elon Musk, the billionaire on Saturday clarified that he is not building a “glass house” on Tesla money.

Musk reacted after reports emerged that the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project — known internally at Tesla as ‘Project 42’ — for Musk to build a “glass house” for him in Texas.

“Just want to reiterate that there is no glass house (metaphors don’t count lol) built, under construction or planned,” Musk posted on X.

“I’m not building any house of any kind anywhere. Period,” he added.

According to the Wall Street Journal, federal prosecutors are investigating Tesla’s use of company funds on a secret project that had been described internally as a house for Chief Executive Musk.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has reportedly sought information about what benefits have been paid to Musk, how much Tesla spent on the project, and what the project was for, the report mentioned.

The SEC has also opened a civil investigation into Tesla’s ‘Project 42’.

Earlier reports mentioned that Musk once planned a lavish glass house for himself near Tesla headquarters in Austin, Texas, worth millions of dollars.

The secret project included renderings of a glass box with residential features, such as bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen, reports claimed.

The project reportedly triggered an internal probe over “possible improprieties”, over concerns that Musk might be using company funds to

build the house.

The concepts for the house included either a “twisted hexagon” or a glass cube reminiscent of Apple’s 5th Avenue store.