Musk revives missing flight MH370 memories, says no evidence of aliens

New Delhi: Reviving the memories of flight MH370 which disappeared from radar years ago, Elon Musk on Saturday said that he has seen no evidence of aliens while responding to a post showing a drone video of the flight.

A user posted the video on X, saying a thing seems to be “flying so close to the plane that it indicates an operation”.

MH370 was a Malaysia Airlines flight that disappeared from radar on March 8, 2014.

“This is not a metal sphere, this is a plasma field around the orb. It’s like their own gravity well that they’re pulling forward,” the user wrote.

Responding to this, Musk wrote: “I have seen no evidence of aliens. If I did, I would post about it on X instantly.

“SpaceX has almost 6,000 satellites in orbit and not once have we had to maneuver around aliens,” he added.

The MH370 flight was flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Beijing, with 227 passengers and 12 crew aboard.

The crew of the Boeing 777-200ER registered as 9M-MRO, last communicated with air traffic control (ATC) around 38 minutes after takeoff when the flight was over the South China Sea.

The aircraft was lost from ATC radar screens minutes later but was tracked by military radar for another hour, deviating westward from its planned flight path, crossing the Malay Peninsula and Andaman Sea.