Muslim bodies slam Uttarakhand madrasa Bill, vow to take fight it in SC

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and several prominent Muslim organisations on Monday, April 27, issued a joint statement condemning the Uttarakhand government’s proposed legislation that would make it mandatory for all madrasas to register with a government educational board, calling it a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The statement, signed by the heads of major bodies, including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Majlis Ittehad-e-Millat and Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Hind, said the bill – which would also vest in the government the authority to determine what religious content may or may not be taught and prescribe the curriculum – was contrary to the principles of a secular state.

“We believe that this law is in clear violation of the guarantees and Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution,” the statement said, invoking Articles 25 and 26, which guarantee religious freedom, and Article 30, which grants religious minorities the right to establish and administer their own educational institutions.

The organisations said cases related to the matter were already being heard before the Uttarakhand High Court, and warned that if necessary, the matter would be escalated to the Supreme Court.

The statement described the Bill as part of a “concerted attempt to undermine Islamic seminaries” by elements that had “attained power through divisive and hate-driven politics.” It called on the entire Muslim community to stand in opposition to the legislation and preserve the constitutionally guaranteed autonomy of madrasas.