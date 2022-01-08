Muslim clerics issue fatwa against use of music, DJ

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 8th January 2022 2:14 pm IST
weddings
Muslim clerics

Poonch: In a video that has now been shared widely on social media, Muslim clerics from the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir can be heard issuing a fatwa against using DJs and playing music at any function of the community.

“Those who defy the fatwa will face a social boycott from the community and no cleric will offer prayer in any function of their family, be it marriage, funeral or any other occasion,” clerics can be heard saying in the video.

The fatwa also says that members of the community who engage in grass cutting in nearby forests should not engage in the practice of beating drums to keep the wild animals away.

MS Education Academy

“Those who defy the fatwa will have to publicly apologise at Friday prayers in the mosque and also pay a fine. In case a molvi (cleric) visits such a house, all clerics and the people will initiate action against him,” says the fatwa.

The decision was taken after clerics from nearby mosques held a meeting at Jama Masjid, Sagra, in Mendhar tehsil.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button