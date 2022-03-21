Muslim crisis hindering Indian Ambassador posting in Saudi Arabia

By Irfan Mohammed

Hyderabad: Time and again Muslim crisis erupted in the ministry of external affairs for choosing top diplomatic positions in Saudi Arabia. The latest transfer of Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed has again brought forth the issue of a shortage of senior-level officials from the community.

It was widely believed that Ausaf Sayeed’s tenure would likely be extended till his retirement next year. However, he was transferred and posted into New Delhi.

Also, a section believes that since he was promoted to secretary level and his transfer was imminent. However, a few officials in the similar category as Dr. Ausaf Sayeed deployed as ambassadors in various important countries.

The external affairs ministry with insufficient strength of the diplomatic corps is often facing a tough time over posting high-ranking diplomats to oil rich Kingdom.

Only Muslim officers are being posted as Ambassador in Riyadh and Consul General in Jeddah from Nehru to Modi era; the cited reason is Haj pilgrimage operation. The Pakistan that sends higher number of Hajis than India, yet its ambassador has little role to play in Haj operations, similarly Russia sends largest pilgrims from Europe has no Muslim diplomat. Whereas in India traditionally sending only Muslims as Ambassador and Consul Generals.

The non-availability of Muslim officers in the ministry has been a recurring subject whenever New Delhi posts top diplomats in Saudi Arabia as Muslim officers barely constitute one percent in a pool of 800 IFS officers.

Hyderabad native Dr. Ausaf Sayeed who recently finished his tenure in Saudi Arabia is the only senior diplomat of 1989 batch Muslim IFS officer in the ministry. Most NRIs described him as a master of Indo-Saudi relations.

Former PMO official and seasoned diplomat Javed Ashraf, who presently serves as Ambassador in France and had played an important role in Rafale jets deal and Anwar Haleem, ambassador in Jordan, Nagma Mohammed Mallick ambassador in Poland – all three from 1991 batch- seniors among Muslims other than Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.

Javed Ashraf, Nagma both having their tenure remain in Paris and Warsaw unlikely to be posted in Riyadh. In the past, they were among diplomats who were not keen to work in this part of the world.

However, Anwar Haleem, who worked previously in Jeddah (1999-2002), who is completing his tenure in Amman, is likely to be considered for Saudi Arabia, said sources.

Political appointment can’t be ruled out

Many believe that a political appointment also can’t be ruled out. During the AB Vajpayee government, Mohammed Kamaluddin Ahmed, former MP, who quit congress for denial of party ticket to contest Lok Sabha and joined BJP, was appointed as Ambassador in 2003.

The Congress government also made similar political appointments in Saudi Arabia due to lack of career diplomats.

Departing from traditional diplomacy, Narendra Modi government, known for bizarre and bold policy decisions, may also send a Non-Muslim IFS diplomat to Riyadh in keeping view of changing scenario.

The Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla is scheduled to retire next month in April and before his retirement a major reshuffle is expected where many key appointments including ambassador to Saudi Arabia are also likely to be made.