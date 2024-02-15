MP: Muslim man held, house razed after upper-caste men strip, beat tribal

On Wednesday, police arrested Shohrab and named him prime accused. His house was also bulldozed by the district administration, which was said to be built on encroached land

MP tribal man stripped naked, assaulted with belts; 1 arrested
Prime accused's house was bulldozed by the district administration as it was allegedly built on encroached land.

In a horrific incident, a tribal young man was subjected to inhumane brutality as he was stripped naked, hung upside down and beaten by upper-caste men in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

A Muslim man was arrested for the incident and his house was demolished by state authorities.

The incident happened on November 15, during the MP Assembly elections where the Bhartiya Janata Party emerged victorious.

However, the video of the incident recently went viral on social media recently.

What happened?

The victim, Ashish Parte, hailing from Banspani village in Betul district, runs a tea shop. Local reports suggest that he was subjected to brutality on suspicion of extorting money from cattle carts and cow smugglers.

Parte was invited by one of the accused Rinkesh Chauhan to the arrested accused Shohrab’s house. Other men were also present. They took off his clothes and started beating him. Then hung him upside down and assaulted him with belts and sticks, according to reports.

Somehow, Parte managed to escape but did not lodge a police complaint out of fear of being attacked again.

But as the video went viral on social media platforms, Parte, along with his elder brother lodged a complaint recently and an FIR was registered.

Muslim man arrested, house demolished

Police have named Shohrab, in whose house the incident took place, as prime accused and he was arrested on Wednesday, February 15.

Moreover, his house was bulldozed by the district administration as it was allegedly built on ‘encroached land’.

The tribal victim Ashish Parte had named six people in his FIR. However, the other accused belonging to upper caste, remain absconding.

Betul police said that search is on for the other accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th February 2024 7:00 pm IST

