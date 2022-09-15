Muslims arrested, Hindus untouched for violence in MP town

Bhopal: Anti- Muslim violence has come to light from Udaipura town in Raisen district Madhya Pradesh, during the Ganesh idol immersion procession. The incident took place on the night of September 10, 2022.

A Ganesh idol immersion procession stopped at a Muslim locality, playing loud music with provocative songs. When the procession halted near a madrasa and did not proceed further it angered the Muslim community living in there. A Muslim woman threw a slipper on a group of Hindu teenagers who were part of the procession and dancing in front of her home. It is alleged that some Muslims poured hot water on the procession from the rooftops which triggered violence.

Thereafter, the Hindu mob allegedly set on fire more than 12 vehicles belonging to the Muslims. A video has gone viral showing a group of enraged men toppling vehicles. Subsequently, as violence was exacerbated, a curfew was imposed in the area to maintain peace.

The police lodged an FIR against four Muslims, including two women for inciting violence. They also lodged a suo-moto FIR against unidentified persons for damaging Muslim properties and vehicles.

Amrat Meena, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Raisen district said, “All the four accused in the case have been arrested, and FIR against the unidentified person has been lodged as the accused are yet to be identified.”

The Hindu group is demanding the demolition of the properties of the four Muslims arrested in this case. This demand comes at a time when the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra has publically proclaimed; “Jis ghar se patthar ayenge, usi ke patthar nikale jayenge (Houses from where stones are thrown will be demolished).

In the last two years, the Madhya Pradesh government has slapped the stringent National Security Act, 1980 against those accused of stone pelting on religious processions. The police have demolished several Muslim homes in Manawar, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Khargone, Barwani, and other districts of Madhya Pradesh.

