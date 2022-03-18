Muslims face injustices in TRS reign: Aziz Pasha

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 18th March 2022 2:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: The former member of parliament Syed Aziz Pasha alleged that injustice is being meted out to the Muslims during the TRS rule. The government allocated a mere 0.12% of the budget for minority welfares whereas the Muslim population is 20% in the state. “The government must allocate the budget in keeping with the Muslim population,” he said.

Pasha also alleged that during the TRS rule, the Auqaf properties were being illegally occupied. He sighted the Dargah Hussain Shah Wali Waqf lands which the government showed as its own in the supreme court and won the case. “We need to unite to protest against the government,” Pasha said at the Meeting of  Minorities Rights protection forum of Telangana on Thursday at Madina Education Center hall.

Prominent leaders of some political parties and other city organizations attended the meeting

