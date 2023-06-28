Muslims in Badrinath to offer namaz in Joshimath on Bakrid

Gopeshwar: Police have asked Muslims in Badrinath to celebrate Bakrid in Joshimath, about 40 km away from the temple town.

The minority community residing in Badrinath mostly consists of migrant labourers working on reconstruction projects at the Himalayan temple.

“A meeting with members of the minority community, priests and contractors engaged in the projects was held on Tuesday. It was collectively decided that the ‘namaz’ of Bakrid will be offered in Joshimath and not in Badrinath,” K C Bhatt, SHO, Badrinath police station told PTI on Wednesday.

No one has any objection to offering of namaz on the occasion of Bakrid outside the temple town in reverence to it, he said.

Badrinath is one of the major Char Dham destinations.

Talking to PTI, Badrish Panda panchayat president Praveen Dhyani said people of all communities agreed at the meeting held at the Badrinath police station to maintain the dignity of the town.

The Muslim community agreed not to offer Bakrid prayers in Badrinath and assured that they would go to Joshimath to celebrate the occasion.

Two years ago, tension broke out in Badrinath after the minority community members, mostly construction workers, allegedly offered secret prayers inside a building on Bakrid.

Dhyani said the incident was widely condemned and a case was registered, the probe into which is still going on.