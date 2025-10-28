If you’ve been longing to swap Hyderabad’s traffic sounds for the music of rushing water, Tiryani Waterfalls also known as Pangidi Madara, is your perfect one-day escape. Hidden deep in the forests of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, this scenic wonder feels straight out of a nature postcard where turquoise-blue waters tumble down mossy rocks, surrounded by thick green woods and the calls of birds.

It’s the kind of place that reminds you how breathtaking Telangana’s untouched beauty can be.

Whether you’re a photographer, road tripper, or someone who simply wants to sit by a waterfall and breathe, Thiryani offers that peaceful, offbeat charm city life often lacks.

How to Reach from Hyderabad (Approx. 300 km)

Getting here is simple and the drive is part of the experience.

By Car: Take NH44 via Nirmal towards Asifabad, then follow local signs to Thiryani village. It’s a 6-hour drive, smooth for most of the route and scenic in the final forest stretch.

By Bus: TSRTC buses to Asifabad are frequent. From there, hire a local cab or auto to the falls.

By Train: Nearest station Sirpur-Kaghaznagar (30 km). Local autos and taxis are available for the last leg.

Start early from Hyderabad to reach by late morning and enjoy enough time at the falls before heading back.

What to Expect

The first glimpse of Thiryani takes your breath away clear blue waters cascading from rocky cliffs into a sparkling pool below. The sunlight dances off the surface, creating shades of aqua and emerald. The area is peaceful, with just the sound of gushing water and forest whispers around.

Nearby, the ancient Sri Rama Temple adds a spiritual touch to your visit. If you have extra time, the Kawal Tiger Reserve about an hour away makes for a great quick detour.

There’s no entry fee, and the site is mostly untouched, perfect for those who prefer nature over crowds.

Food and Tips

Carry your own snacks and water; options near the falls are limited.

Simple eateries and dhabas in Asifabad serve Telangana-style meals.

Wear sturdy shoes, rocks can be slippery.

Avoid the spot after heavy rains; trails can be muddy.

Keep it clean, leave no litter behind.

With its surreal blue water, wild forest backdrop, and serene vibe, Tiryani Waterfalls is a reminder that paradise doesn’t need a plane ticket. For Hyderabadis seeking calm, beauty, and a breath of fresh air it’s just one road trip away.