Muzammil Ibrahim joins Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally’s film

Mumbai: Actor Muzammil Ibrahim, who has worked in films such as “Dhokha”, “Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss”, “Will You Marry Me” and “Special Ops”, has now come on board Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s much-awaited Vamshi Paidipally-tentatively titled directorial ‘SVC63’.

Speaking about the project, Muzammil says, “I have an action-packed role in the film. I can’t divulge much about it at the moment, but yes, I have already started shooting for this.”

According to sources, Muzammil has a pivotal role in the yet-untitled action entertainer. While the actor is keeping details of his character closely under wraps, he has already begun shooting for the film.

The actor is understandably excited about sharing screen space with Salman Khan for the first time.

“Obviously, I’m super excited. Who wouldn’t be sharing screen space with Salman Khan? It’s a bucket-list moment for me,” he says.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film is currently on the floors and is gearing up for a global Eid 2027 release. The makers have been keeping the plot details tightly under wraps, with the film bringing together an ensemble cast around Salman Khan and Nayanthara.

In April, Salman shared a few glimpses from the Mahurat of his upcoming film and asked his fans to “think ahead” and have patience, while assuring that details will be shared at the right time.

Salman had taken to Instagram, where he shared a reel video featuring him and actress Nayanthara. It also had visuals of the clapboard, which had “Mahurat” written on it. A few other glimpses showcased that the shoot has commenced.

The video ends with: “Shoot begins. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm EID 2027.”

For the caption, Salman wrote: “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right…… Patience, thoda sa sabar……Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha @nayanthara @directorvamshi #Dilraju #Shirish @srivenkateswaracreations @kuldeep_rathore18 #RafiKazi @mahipal.Rathore #SVC63.”

This ambitious action entertainer, produced on a grand canvas by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, marks the first-ever coming together of Salman and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally.

The makers will soon reveal the complete cast and technical crew. Mounted as a high-energy action drama with strong emotional beats, the film is being planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027.