My brother cannot harm anyone: Accused’s kin on Bajrang Dal worker attack

Saba Sheikh, sister of Sameer, who is accused of attempting to murder a right-wing Bajrang Dal worker Sunil said her brother is innocent and she was constantly harassed by the Hindutva worker.

In a press conference held on January 13, Saba told reporters that after the hijab ban, Sunil would repeatedly stalk and intimidate her.

"My brother studies in #Bengaluru. I used to tell him whenever #Sunil harassed me. My brother is not the one to attack someone. He might have gone to scare Sunil so that he stays away from me. His house is also on the same route as my house." she added.

“Whenever I stepped out, Sunil would constantly follow me everywhere and ask me to remove my hijab and burkha. He also asked me to convert to the Hindu religion,” she told reporters.

Saba had informed Sameer, who was studying in Bengaluru, about Sunil’s harassment.

“Our houses fall on the same route. My brother is not a person who attacks people. He might have gone to warn Sunil to stay from me,” she said.

Sameer is on the run after he was accused of attacking Sunil with a machete on January 9 in Shivamogga district, Karnataka. Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said the attack took place near a shop where Sunil had come on a motorbike.