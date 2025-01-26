My brother will continue to work for Kodangal: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Sunday, January 26, said his brother A Tirupathi Reddy will continue serving Kodangal, the former’s Assembly constituency, despite holding no official post.

He was speaking at the launch of the Congress government’s four new schemes – Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa, Indiramma Illu, and new ration cards – in Chandravancha village of Kosgi mandal.

The chief minister’s statement comes after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) questioned Tirupathi Reddy’s authority and how he entered Lagcherla and its surrounding villages with a contingent of around 250 policemen.

“Who is he (Tirupathi Reddy) to threaten the people and get away with it?” KTR asked while addressing the media in Hyderabad on November 18.

“KTR is questioning how a person not holding any political position could interfere in the affairs of a constituency. KCR gave his family members positions as ministers, MLCs, and Rajya Sabha members to loot the state. Did I give any position to any of my family members? We will not compete to loot the state by taking political posts,” CM Revanth said.

“Our leadership will shed blood to fight for the people. We are not like you who have cheated those who confided in you. My family is not here to loot the state,” he added.

He called the Lagcherla farmer attack incident as ‘politically motivated’, to deprive the people of Kodangal from getting an industrial cluster that could benefit 40,000 to 50,000 jobs for locals.

CM Revanth said Rs 22,500 crore will be spent for constructing 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses, Rs 10,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa crop financial input assistance, and Rs 12,000 annually for 10,000 agricultural worker families under the Indiramma Aatmeeya Bharosa scheme. He also stated that the issuance of new ration cards will be completed by March 31.

He distributed cheques worth Rs 97.93 lakh to 734 farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and Rs 11.80 crore to beneficiaries of the Indiramma Illu scheme.