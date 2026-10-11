‘My family is Modi bhakt’: Shriya Saran showers praise on PM

Hyderabad: A celebrity endorsement makes an easy headline. But how much does it tell us about the lives of ordinary citizens? Actress Shriya Saran’s latest remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi bring that question into focus after she openly expressed her family’s admiration for him.

Speaking to IANS, Shriya said, “Meri poori family Modiji ki bhakt hai, literally.” The actress also expressed pride in his work and wished him continued success. Her remarks came as Modi marked 25 years in leadership roles, spanning his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and Prime Minister.

The statement was an enthusiastic personal endorsement. However, admiration for a political leader does not answer questions about governance, nor does a famous face’s approval speak for everyone living under that government.

That is where celebrity praise deserves scrutiny. For people judging political leadership through their access to jobs, affordable essentials and public services, an actress’s declaration of family loyalty offers little insight into whether their concerns are being addressed.

Shriya is entitled to her political views, just as audiences are entitled to question them. But the attention such statements receive raises a larger editorial question: why should celebrity approval become the focus when public accountability deserves sustained attention?

Political leadership should face questions as readily as it receives compliments. A star’s endorsement may make a shareable post, but the more meaningful story remains what that leadership delivers for the people.