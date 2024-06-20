My responsibility has increased, says Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said that his responsibility has increased and he is committed to serving the state with dedication.

The Jana Sena leader, who assumed office at his official residence in Vijayawada on Wednesday, shared his thoughts on Instagram.

“Honored to take on the roles of Deputy Chief Minister, Panchayati Raj Minister, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply Minister, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Minister of Andhra Pradesh,” wrote the actor-politician.

“My responsibility has grown, and I am committed to serving our state with dedication and integrity. Eager to collaborate on creating a prosperous and sustainable future for everyone,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan posted a video of his arrival in Vijayawada from the party office at Mangalagiri, a guard of honour received from police, visuals of his camp office and his assuming office.

Pawan Kalyan, along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers, had taken oath on June 12. Two days later, he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and portfolios were allocated to him and other ministers.

In the recent elections, TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance stormed to power with a landslide majority. The alliance won 164 Assembly seats in the 175-member House. The alliance bagged 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Jana Sena won all 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it contested. Pawan Kalyan was elected from Pithapuram constituency. Jana Sena has secured three berths in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, who belongs to Jana Sena, on Thursday met megastar K. Chiranjeevi, who is the elder brother of Pawan Kalyan.

Durgesh called on Chiranjeevi on the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Vishwambhara’. Chiranjeevi felicitated the minister and expressed his best wishes.

Chiranjeevi also hoped that Durgesh would address the challenges faced by the Telugu film industry.

Earlier, after taking charge as the minister, Durgesh said he would try to develop Andhra Pradesh into a tourism hub and also to attract the cinema industry to the state.