Myntra EORS 16 set to serve 50 lakh shoppers between June 11-16

Bengaluru: Myntra has announced that its 16th edition of biannual EORS, India’s grandest fashion event, is arriving for millions of fashion aficionados in the country and the company is gearing to serve over 50 lakh shoppers.

The event, which will be held from 11 to 16 June, is going to be bigger than previous versions, comprising the biggest-ever collection of 14 lakh styles across over 5,000 brands. It is set to provide unprecedented offers from fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and personal care and home categories, catering to over 50 lakh unique customers across the country, with an expected uptick in demand by over 3X of BAU and a 26 per cent increase in traffic over the previous July edition.

“The 16th edition, like all the successive ones, will be bigger on every front, be it brands, selections, or styles, making for a joyous 6-day carnival for all the fashion and beauty aficionados out there,” Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said in a statement.

“The event is also an opportunity for Myntra to give a boost to the fashion ecosystem, from Kirana store partners, Taavi artisans, small and medium scale brands and sellers to the supply chain partners. Our constant effort is to take the fashion quotient of the consumers high while also helping weave the future of our ecosystem partners,” Sinha added.

Myntra said it expects over 1 million new customers with over 40 per cent of the overall traffic coming from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. Myntra’s base of loyal customers ‘Insiders’ has grown by 60% over last July edition and is slated to drive the event in a big way.

The brands have specially curated a vast selection with a strong focus on summer essentials, Gen-Z trends, beauty and personal care as well as celebrity-led EORS special collections.

First-time shoppers will get Rs 500 cashback on their initial transaction, exciting coupons for future use and free delivery for the first 4 orders.

On the payments front, there are exciting offers too from banks, such as ICICI and Axis Bank, offering a 10 per cent instant discount, while users of Paytm will get assured cashback on the wallet and postpaid transactions.

To cater to the evolving needs of the customers, Myntra has on-boarded 100 new brands ahead of EORS and increased its style selection by a whopping 40 per cent from the previous July edition, giving shoppers a wide catalogue of products from the best of international and domestic brands, including D2C brands to choose from. Some of the prominent brands include, bebe, Chumbak Beauty, CR7, Saaki, FreeSoul, L’Oreal Professional Products Division and Caudalie among others.

Shoppers can opt from an expansive selection of fashion, lifestyle, home decor, beauty and personal care products at sharp prices, from brands like USPA, Puma, HRX, Biba, Roadster, H&M, Mango, Levi’s, Firebolt, ONLY, Nike, Mothercare, Max and Forever21 among others.

StyleCast, Myntra’s go-to destination for Gen-Z shoppers has scaled its offerings by 5X since launch to over 35,000 styles, offering the cohort a one-of-a-kind shopping experience during the event.

Some of the key category highlights include sportswear, with over 2,000 brands being offered at sharp prices, followed by Beauty and Personal care, bringing 1100 brands with over 53,000 styles and special offers. Brands to look out for in this category are, MAC, Maybelline, Lakme, Bath & Body Works, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Kama Ayurveda, among others.

In a first, Myntra is enabling access to hundreds of limited high-value offers on Beauty and Personal Care, including Buy One Get One constructs and an array of unmatched propositions. Other categories to look out for include, men’s casual wear, women’s ethnic, women’s western wear, summer essentials, workwear, accessories, beauty and personal care, kids and sportswear.

Work wear, as a category has witnessed phenomenal demand since April this year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, owing to a major shift to work from the office. Forecasting a pent-up demand in the category, Myntra has expanded offerings in work wear from all domestic and international labels, betting big on-demand for complete looks from office goers.

During the pre-buzz period, Myntra will provide a unique shopping experience through its M-Live property, to those shoppers who get inspired by influencers’ choices and absorb their content to create styles for themselves.

Myntra’s country-wide network of 21,000 Kirana store partners (MENSA network) will cater to over 19,000 pin codes, fulfilling 85 per cent of the deliveries and providing crucial support to the last mile delivery process during the event. As part of omnichannel integration, Myntra will offer 300+ brands across 3800+ stores to help drive sales, which is a significant increase from last year.

This symbiotic model allows the Kirana partners an additional source of livelihood, amplified during EORS owing to increased demand. The Myntra platform is geared to handle 16,000 orders per minute and 11 lakh concurrent users during peak.

EORS-16 has created over 27,500 direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities, including for 2000 women and 300 differently-abled people, across warehouses, last-mile delivery and Contact Centres, to cater to the expected surge in demand.

Myntra has launched a mega-marketing campaign for EORS, with a targeted reach of 250mn, roping in film stars, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Siddhant Chaturvedi for 2 ad films, which encapsulate the excitement and joy a customer feels during the event.

Myntra’s innovative social commerce initiatives will feature 30+ leading international and domestic brands with about 750 brand-led live shopping experiences. About 1000 live engagement sessions are set to be hosted by 2500+ influencers, 750 of which are brand-led on M-Live, Myntra’s live commerce platform, to showcase their products at EORS offers and will be streamed all through EORS via M Live, Myntra Studio and Myntra’s social media platforms.