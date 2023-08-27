Myositis awareness by Samantha in India

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a pan-Indian actress, has made headlines not only for her stunning looks and acting abilities but also for her journey of resilience. Samantha, who was diagnosed with the rare auto-immune condition Myositis in 2022, has now taken an important step towards raising awareness about this disorder in India.

Samantha is the new face of change for the awareness Campaign

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been named brand ambassador for the Myositis India Foundation, a significant step towards increasing public awareness of this little-known health condition. Samantha hopes to use her celebrity to raise awareness of myositis and provide hope to those suffering from the disease.

Samantha’s role as the face of change was revealed in a recent Instagram post by the Myositis India Foundation. The caption expressed her excitement about working with the foundation and playing a role in raising awareness, inspiring hope, and making a difference in the lives of myositis patients across the country.

Samantha’s involvement with the Myositis India Foundation is more than just a celebrity endorsement; it is a shared journey of compassion and empowerment. The collaboration aims to raise awareness of myositis, provide support to those affected, and foster a sense of community among patients. The announcement was made on the foundation’s official Instagram page, with the caption: “Thrilled to introduce the newest face of change! We’re excited to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu on board as the brand ambassador for Myositis India. Together, we’re stepping forward to raise awareness, inspire hope, and make a difference in the lives of those battling myositis. Join us on this journey of compassion and empowerment! Thankful to Dr Rohit Aggarwal from University of Pittsburgh for his immense support.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dedication to raising awareness about myositis reflects not only her celebrity but also her desire to make a positive difference in society. Samantha is lending her voice to this cause in order to bridge the gap between understanding and compassion, ultimately making a difference in the lives of myositis patients and their families.