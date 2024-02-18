Mysore firm to supply 26 L bottles of indelible ink for LS polls

Mysuru: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Central Election Commission is diligently overseeing the procurement and distribution of essential materials, including indelible ink. Mysore Paint and Varnish Limited, also known as Mylac, has been entrusted with the task of supplying 26.55 lakh bottles of indelible ink for the electoral process. Managing Director of Mlyac, K Mohammad Irfan, shared this information with Siasat.com, highlighting the crucial role of indelible ink in voter identification.

Indelible ink, a key component of the voting process, is applied to voters’ fingers to prevent multiple voting. Mylac is set to supply 10 ml bottles of indelible ink to all states by March 15, with Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana scheduled to receive their supplies in the final phase. Each 10 ml bottle can mark the fingers of approximately 700 voters, with the total value of the indelible ink supply amounting to Rs 55 crore.

Mylac, a government enterprise under the Government of Karnataka, boasts a rich legacy spanning 75 years. Established in 1937 by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar at Banni Mantapa, Mysore, the company was initially known as Mysore Lac and Paint Limited before expanding into varnish production in 1989. Notably, Mylac has maintained profitability throughout its existence, a testament to its commitment to quality and excellence.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammad Irfan outlined the company’s dedication to meeting deadlines, emphasising that the ink supply would be completed by March 28 as per the Election Commission’s directive. He reiterated Mylac’s steadfast adherence to quality standards and its unwavering commitment to delivering superior products. With the company’s indelible ink being the only one with a patent from the National Physical Laboratory, Irfan underscored Mylac’s unique position in the market and its resolve to uphold its reputation.

Furthermore, Irfan expressed optimism about the company’s future endeavors, pledging to initiate further improvements and innovations.