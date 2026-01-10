‘Na khud lo na lene do’, says Hyderabad CP over ‘Chinese Manja’

Hyderabad: Ahead of Sankranti, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Saturday, January 10, cautioned the public against buying the “Chinese Manja” and said ‘Na Khud Lo , Na Lene Do’(Don’t buy and don’t let buy).

The commissioner termed the “Chinese Manja” as a demon that slits throats. He added that it is also illegal and dangerous.

Sajjanar urged residents to refrain from buying the “Chinese Manja” and to prevent their near and dear ones from doing so. “Provide information to police about those selling the “Chinese Manja”,” the Commissioner said in a post on X.

He stressed that the “Chinese Maja” is banned and buying it would invite legal action against the people.

Hyderabad police arrest 143 for selling “Chinese Manja”

Ahead of the Sankranti festival, police arrested 143 people as they have stepped up enforcement against the banned synthetic kite string, popularly known as “Chinese manja,” to curb its sale, storage, and transportation, seizing contraband worth Rs 1.24 crore, Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Thursday, January 8.

Special teams have been constituted to ensure strict implementation of the ban, he told reporters, adding that Hyderabad Police have been taking firm action against the illegal sale of the string.

As part of the ongoing drive, 103 cases have been registered.

Telangana boy injured due to Chinese Manja

A four-year-old boy in Jagtial district suffered serious injuries in a Chinese manja freak accident on Thursday, January 8, reportedly requiring 20 stitches around his neck.

The boy, identified as Srihas, was visiting his grandmother for Sankranti holidays. On the day of the incident, he had gone out to play when he suddenly saw a kite and tried to catch it. Unfortunately, the Chinese manja kite wrapped around his neck, causing serious injuries.

He was rushed to the Metapally Government Hospital but was later shifted to another hospital in Nizamabad for better treatment. Relatives of the boy have requested strict action against the sale of Chinese manja.