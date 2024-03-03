NAAC upgrades JNTU Hyderabad to A+ grade

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad has been upgraded from an ‘A’ grade to an ‘A+’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The NAAC committee, which inspected the university in August 2023, recommended the upgrade based on the facilities available at JNTU-Hyderabad.

The university officials had requested a reassessment, which resulted in the upgraded grading, showcasing the institution’s dedication to excellence, a press release said.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, and Rector, Dr. K Vijaya Kumar Reddy, expressed satisfaction with the new grade and encouraged the university community to aim for an ‘A++’ grade in the future assessment cycle.