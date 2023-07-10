Naagin 7: Tejasswi Prakash out, who is new female lead?

Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 concluded with a blockbuster finale episode on July 9, 2023. It was finally confirmed, after weeks of speculation, that the supernatural drama would end on a high note. The mystery surrounding the final episode of Naagin season 6 caused ripples on the internet.

Naagin 7 Cast Details

After the Colors channel gave a significant clue about Naagin 7 and revealed that it would return with a new season soon, viewers started expressing their curiosity about the show’s next female protagonist.

Many fans have been wondering who will play the female lead in Naagin 7 after the makers dropped a hint about the upcoming season. The names of Priyanka Choudhary, Ayesha Singh, and Sumbul Touqeer have been floating on the internet.

Any guesses kon h ye naagin 7 ke liye actress



Sumbul , priyanka ya kohi random model



Ps: naagin 6 first promo bhi ek model ne shoot kiya tha taaki vo season ane se phele kisi ko pata na chale ki vo teja h#SumbulTouqeerKhan #Sazishen pic.twitter.com/lfDCnSC1f1 — FANBOY (@THEFANBOY__) July 9, 2023

Speculation were rife that Ayesha Singh has been confirmed to play a Naagin and has replaced Tejasswi Prakash in the new season. However, the latest reports also suggest that she is yet to give an audition and an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

All eyes are now on who will play the lead in Naagin 7 as the 6th season has successfully completed!

Keep an eye on Siasat.com for more information.