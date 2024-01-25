Nadda launches BJP’s theme song for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday launched the party’s campaign theme song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The song in Hindi highlights as how Modi delivered on his promises and fulfilled people’s dreams after they elected him at a time when the country was in a “bad shape”.

It says, “sapne nahi haqiqat bunte hain, tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte hain” (weaving reality not dream, that’s why everyone elects Modi).

The party said the song is a reflection of the prevailing popular sentiment underpinned by “Modi ki guarantee”.

Nadda released the song at an event where Modi addressed young voters virtually.

The BJP president said, “Modi turns dreams into reality, guaranteeing delivery on

promises and dreams spanning generations. Dreams spanning decades or even going back to 500 years have been delivered by him.”

Party leaders said a host of other related campaigns are also planned using the same theme. A separate, foot-tapping and massy song will be released in a few days, and digital hoardings, banners, films and commercials will all be brought out in a phased manner, a BJP leader said.

“Each of these will make the case that what Modi has achieved in a different sectors and has fulfilled his promises. He is thus the natural choice of people, over and over again,” he added.