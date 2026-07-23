Nadda presser on paper leaks shows BJP is non-serious: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP on Wednesday over a press conference addressed by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on alleged paper leaks, saying this alone demonstrates just how non-serious the ruling party is about resolving such issues.

At the press conference in Delhi, Nadda accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the alleged NEET paper leak and urged the opposition to allow an “intensive discussion” on the issue in Parliament to find a “permanent solution”, instead of indulging in a blame game.

In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, “Heard that the BJP government has just hastily called a press conference in response to the youngsters’ agitation. The department belongs to one minister, yet the response comes from another. This fact alone demonstrates how non-serious the BJP is about resolving this issue and in a way, it is making a mockery of the youngsters, who have given this hollow press conference a score of zero and declared it a failure.”

Addressing the press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, Nadda said the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is a “responsible and responsive government” and it is very serious on this issue.

He said the government is ready for an intensive debate on the floor of Parliament on the issue of paper leaks. The issue of paper leaks is a matter of investigation and for this, the government will put forth answers on every point before people, Nadda said.

The former BJP chief listed cases of paper leaks in states ruled by the Congress and its allies, and asked Gandhi why he did not mention these instances when he was speaking about such cases in the country.

In another post on X, Yadav said, “Understand the chronology of the BJP’s socio-political criminology: The BJP created divisions when it comes to the country’s harmony, divided other political parties, divided communities within states, divided local societies, divided relatives and friends and divided joint families.”

He added that the ruling party has now gone to the extent of attempting to create divisions between children and their parents. But this time, it did not succeed because the bonds of the heart cannot be severed by anyone’s attempts to divide them, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

“Now, even the staunchest of BJP supporters are deeply ashamed — be it due to the scandal involving the theft of offerings and donations by corrupt party members and their unregistered associates at the (Ram) temple in Ayodhya or due to the inhuman and violent attacks in Delhi against girls, children, parents, doctors, journalists and every genuine Indian who came out in support of the movement. Some have removed BJP flags from their vehicles, homes and shops either out of opposition to the party or out of fear of facing public outrage,” Yadav claimed.

“It is a good thing that everyone has opened their eyes in time as they are concerned about their children’s future and the country’s unity. This is a welcome change. Now, the BJP will go and it will never return!,” the SP chief asserted.