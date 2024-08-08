Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s staggering combined net worth

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now officially engaged. The news was confirmed by Chaitanya’s father, Akkineni Nagarjuna.

On social media, Nagarjuna joyfully shared some captivating photos from the engagement ceremony and wrote, “”We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

The intimate ceremony was held at Nagarjuna’s residence in Hyderabad. Family members, including Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni, and Chaitanya’s brother Akhil, along with Dhulipala’s parents, attended the event.

The couple is rumored to be planning their wedding for sometime in late 2024 only. Let’s take a closer look at the combined net worth and movie fees of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s Net Worth

Naga Chaitanya’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 154 crore. His father, the legendary actor Nagarjuna, is noted as the wealthiest South Indian actor, with an impressive net worth of Rs 3,100 crore.

Sobhita Dhulipala, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth ranging between Rs 7 and 10 crore. Together, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have a collective net worth of Rs 164 crore.

How much do the couple charge per film?

Naga Chaitanya, who recently made his OTT debut with “Dhootha,” charges between Rs 5 and 10 crore per film or web series. For “Dhootha,” he reportedly earned between Rs 5 and 8 crore and received Rs 5 crore for his supporting role in “Laal Singh Chaddha,” where he made his Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan.

Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her standout performances in films and web series like “Ponniyin Selvan” and “Made in Heaven,” charges between Rs 70 lakh and 1 crore per project. She reportedly received Rs 1 crore for her role in “Ponniyin Selvan: I.”