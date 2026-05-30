Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection against the alleged misuse of his name, image, likeness and identity across various digital platforms. The legal move comes amid the circulation of online content, including claims that he cheated on his former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as AI-generated and objectionable material allegedly featuring the actor.

Why Naga Chaitanya Moved Court

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya filed a suit seeking the removal of unauthorised content and protection of his personality rights. During the hearing, his counsel, advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, reportedly highlighted several posts and videos that allegedly portrayed the actor in a false and defamatory manner.

Cheating claims involving Samantha

The lawyer specifically referred to content claiming that Naga Chaitanya had cheated on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and “destroyed” her career. Arguing before the court, Gaggar stated that such content amounted to trolling rather than fair criticism. He also raised concerns about AI-generated videos and pornographic material allegedly using the actor’s identity without permission.

The petition states that Naga Chaitanya is a well-known figure in the Telugu film industry with a successful career spanning more than a decade. It argues that the circulation of such content has caused serious harm to his reputation, dignity, privacy and public image.

Following the hearing, the court reportedly issued summons in the matter and indicated that an interim order would be passed to protect the actor’s personality rights while the case is being heard. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 30.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce announcement

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021 after nearly four years of marriage. At the time, both actors requested privacy and mutual respect. However, speculation surrounding the reasons for their split has continued to circulate on social media over the years.

The actor is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha is tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru. So far, Samantha has not publicly commented on the latest legal developments.