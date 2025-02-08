Naga Chaitanya on split with Samantha: ‘I feel bad for Sobhita’

Hyderabad: Even after three years, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce continues to be a topic of discussion among media circles and their fans. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2017, parted ways in 2021. Their separation talks gained momentum when Naga Chaitanya decided to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

As Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding festivities began, they faced intense trolling from Samantha’s fans, who speculated that Sobhita played a role in his divorce. Addressing the backlash in a recent interview, Chay defended Sobhita, calling her a “true hero” for handling the situation with patience and maturity.

Speaking on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya clarified that his relationship with Sobhita started organically through Instagram and developed over time. He emphasized that she had no connection to his past marriage and expressed gratitude for her understanding nature amid the ongoing negativity.

Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and Sobhita (Image Source: X)

“She has not been connected to my past in any way at all… I feel very bad for her but at the same time, I have to thank her very much. She’s very understanding and patient. With so much maturity she navigated through all this. She is, in fact, a true hero for me in so many ways. To face this is not easy,” the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said.

Calling his divorce from Samantha a “mutual decision,” Chay stated, “We wanted to go our own ways. It was a decision made with respect for each other. Unfortunately, it became gossip and entertainment, but we have asked for privacy and hope people will respect that.”

“It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?”

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

Reflecting on his personal experiences, the Thandel actor added, “I come from a broken family, so I understand the consequences of separation. I would think a thousand times before taking such a decision. But it was made with careful thought and mutual respect.”

On December 4, 2024, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot, marking a new chapter in their lives. Despite the controversies, the actor remains firm in his stance, urging people to respect their choices and allow them to move forward in peace.