Naga Chaitanya opens 2nd cloud kitchen in Hyderabad: All details

Hyderabad: Actor Naga Chaitanya is enjoying a happy time in his life. He got married to Sobhita Dhulipala and is basking in the success of his movie Thandel. Besides acting, Naga Chaitanya is known for his love of bikes, luxury cars, and most of all—good food.

He already owns a popular cloud kitchen called Shoyu, which serves Pan-Asian food in Hyderabad. Now, he has started a new cloud kitchen called Scuzi, focused on comfort food with a tasty twist.

How Naga Chaitanya’s Scuzi Started

The idea came when Chay visited a pizza place called Como Agua in Goa. He loved the food so much that he wanted to bring something similar to Hyderabad. Along with his friends Varun Tripuraneni, Arjun, and Saniya Jaiswal, he launched Scuzi to serve delicious food that feels like home.

Where to Order

The Scuzi cloud kitchen is now live and available online. You can order your favorite dishes from Scuzi on both Swiggy and Zomato. Just open the app, search for “Scuzi,” and get ready to enjoy delicious comfort food delivered to your home

What’s on the Menu?

Scuzi offers a mix of yummy and creative dishes like:

– The Home Run Burger

– Truffle Pasta (Rigatoni Bianca)

– Chowringhee-style Pizza

– Jerk Chicken Bowl

– Churros and Tres Leches Cake

The food is packed nicely and stays fresh when it reaches your home.

Naga Chaitanya’s goal is simple—he wants to give people food that is comforting, fresh, and full of flavor. Scuzi is perfect for anyone who wants restaurant-style meals at home.