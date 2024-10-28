Naga Chaitanya removes last Instagram post with ex-wife Samantha

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya, ahead of his upcoming wedding to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, recently removed the last photo of his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu from his Instagram. This final photo, taken at a Formula 1 racetrack, was the last remaining memory of Samantha on his profile, and fans had been urging him to delete it since his engagement to Sobhita in August 2023.

The Deleted Post That Caught Fans’ Attention

The deleted photo, which showed Chaitanya and Samantha standing near a red race car, was captioned, “Throw back… Mrs and the girlfriend.” Many of Samantha’s fans felt it was time for Chaitanya to remove it out of respect for both his ex-wife and his fiancée. Until recently, Chaitanya kept it on his feed, but he has now taken it down as he moves forward in his life.

Though he deleted the racetrack photo, Chaitanya still has two posts connected to Samantha on his Instagram. One is the announcement of their separation from 2021, and the other is a poster of their movie Majili, where they acted together in 2018. These remain on his profile as he prepares for his new chapter with Sobhita.

Chaitanya and Samantha’s Relationship

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, once known as #ChaySam, were a favorite couple among fans. After dating for a few years, they married in a grand wedding in Goa in 2017. However, they split in 2021 for personal reasons, surprising their followers.

Rumors of Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala began circulating in early 2023, and the two got engaged in August. Recently, they celebrated a traditional pasupu danchadam ceremony in Visakhapatnam as part of their pre-wedding festivities. Although a wedding date has not yet been announced, fans are excited to see what’s next for the couple.