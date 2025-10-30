Hyderabad: Like most of us, celebrities too need their daily dose of caffeine to power through busy schedules. And if you’re a fan of Naga Chaitanya or simply looking for your next coffee stop, you might just spot him and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, at their go-to cafe in Hyderabad.

The couple was recently spotted at Sabha Specialty Coffee, a cozy coffee shop tucked away in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills. In a video that’s now going viral on Instagram, the duo is seen stepping out of their sleek BMW M2 before heading into the cafe.

Known among food lovers as a hidden gem, Sabha Specialty Coffee is popular for its continental dishes, healthy options, and of course, its refreshing brews. With pricing around Rs 800–Rs 1000 for two, it has become a favourite among coffee enthusiasts who swear by its matchas and aromatic drinks.

Coming back to the actors, on the personal front, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, who tied the knot in December 2024, continue to enjoy their happy married life. Professionally, Chay is currently filming his upcoming mythological thriller NC24, following his last release Thandel in February 2025.