Naga Chaitanya spotted relishing Haleem at Hyderabad’s Cafe 555

Hyderbad: Whether a connoisseur or not, but if it is Ramzan, almost every Hyderabadi tastes Haleem. From general public to celebrities, most of the city residents are seen devouring Haleem during evening timing at different eateries across the city. Gourmands and gluttons seem often divided when asked about which eatery is gourmet or best as every spot has its own speciality. From Rana Daggubati to Jr NTR, several T-towners love Haleem and have even expressed their love for this stew that is rich in calories. Recently, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya visited the city’s popular Cafe 555 which is located at Masab Tank to savour the lip-smacking Haleem here.

Sharing the post on their Instagram handle, Cafe 555 thanked Naga Chaitanya for visiting their outlet. They shared two pictures which feature the ‘Love Story’ actor. In the first picture, the Telugu star is seen posing for the camera inside the eatery with three other people while in another, he is seen inside a car holding a bowl of Haleem in his hand.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya, Harshvardhan Rane, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Nani, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Samantha, Nikhil, Ravi Teja and others are also lovers of Haleem. So, if you spot any T-town celebrity enjoying the Haleem, do share with us and also let us know which eatery’s Haleem you liked the most this Ramzan.