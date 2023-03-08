THIS cafe in Hyderabad launches Organic Saffron Haleem ahead of Ramzan

Hyderabad: As the Holy month of Ramadan is approaching and Hyderabadis have started discussing where to break the fast with tasty, healthy and pure ‘haleem’, we have good news for you. The city residents who are connoisseurs of food can taste organic saffron haleem in the city now. Yes, one of the popular Haleem spots of the city, ‘Cafe 555′ has launched seasons’ first haleem and also introduced ‘Organic Saffron Asl Haleem’.

In a press release issued here, Cafe 555 team claims that they have launched the organic saffron Haleem in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. ”Haleem is all set to enrich the taste buds of its connoisseurs. CAFÉ 555 has a rich and long legacy of using authentic & organicPersian herbs and spices like cinnamon, saffron and dry fruits which gives its version of Haleem its authentic and real taste,” the statement reads.

CAFÉ 555’s MD Mr. Ali Reza said, “Haleem is a word synonymous with CAFÉ 555,we are known for high quality & high standard Haleem, the Haleem is prepared to maintain all hygiene processes and authentic ingredients.” For the first time ever, we also introduced “SAFFRON ASL Haleem”,in which haleem meat is slow cooked with Bone Soup with Saffron & Desi Ghee, which gives it a very unique & special taste. This haleem is available at Cafe555 Outlet at Masabtank.”

He further added, ”This special Haleem served with an irresistible topping is made of Desi Ghee and exotic nuts.”

“Many celebrities attended the grand launch of the Famous Cafe555 Haleem which introduced ‘SAFFRON ASL Haleem & Re – Introduced the famous ‘Nalli Gosht Haleem’ on March 7 and tasted the lip smacking delicacy Haleem,” the press release further reads.

So, if you want to eat ‘Nalli Gosht Haleem ‘ or ‘Organic Saffron Asl Haleem’, Caffe 555 has launched these two special dishes and you can try it before Ramadan.