Naga Chaitanya’s expensive car & bike collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya is among the most successful stars we have in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who comes from an influential Akkineni family, made his debut in 2009. He has delivered a good number of successful films like Premam (2016), Majili (2019), Venky Mama (2019), Love Story (2021), and Bangarraju (2021). He recently made his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan‘s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Like other T-town stars, Naga Chaitanya too is an avid car and bike enthusiast. A fleet of his swanky cars and costly bikes proves the fact. If you follow Chay on Instagram, you must have come across the fact that his gram feed is filled with posts related to his luxurious wheels. His brother Akhil too has an incredible collection of cars, and they have inherited the love for them from their dad, Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Naga Chaitanaya Car and Bike Collection

Let’s take a look at the luxurious cars and bikes parked in Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s garage, which will surely make you believe that he is an ‘automobile junkie’.

Ferrari 488GTB — (Rs 3.88cr)

BMW 740 Li — (Rs 1.30cr)

Nissan GT-R — (Rs 2.12cr)

2X Land Rover Range Rover Vogue — (Rs 1.18cr)

Mercedes –Benz G-Class G 63 AMG — (Rs 2.28cr)

MV Agusta F4 — (Rs 35L)

BMW 9RT — (Rs 18.50L)

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Custody’ in which the actor plays a cop.