Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’ post makes his followers emotional

Hyderabad: As part of the advertising campaign for his next film ‘Thank You,’ Naga Chaitanya utilized his Instagram handle to thank some of the most important people in his life.

The message, in which Naga Chaitanya honoured the three most significant persons in his life, moved his admirers to tears. Naga Chaitanya’s post reads, “Thank you – A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most. My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film.”

“I’m dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me .. saying thank you to them is never enough .. would also love for you all to share pictures of people who mean the same to you .. tag #themagicwordisthankyou let’s come together on this one!”, Naga Chaitanya went on.

He shared a photo with his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, and thanked her for her support. “Amma – for being my core, rooting me from time to time and being unconditional in every way possible”, Naga Chaitanya’s message to his mom reads. “Nana – for showing me a direction and being my friend that no other friend can be”, Naga Chaitanya wrote, as shared a photo of himself with his father, Nagarjuna, and thanked him for being his best friend.

Finally, he thanked Hash (pet dog) for making him feel, showing him how to love, and simply keeping him human. Hash is a pet dog that he adopted with his ex-wife Samantha when they were still together. Hash has moved in with Samantha, post their divorce.