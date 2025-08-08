Hyderabad: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who has been in the spotlight ever since her wedding to actor Naga Chaitanya, recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post titled “Life lately.”

The post gave fans a glimpse into her personal world, with snapshots from recent travels, a friend’s wedding, and spiritual visits.

All the moments were pictures from her trip to Tamil Nadu, where Sobhita visited the famous Velankanni Church and Nagore Dargah.

She was seen in a graceful black traditional outfit during her visit to the Dargah.

More about Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in August last year, after years of dating rumours. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in December, keeping things private until they were ready to go public.

On the professional front, Sobhita was last seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man (which did not get an India release) and the Zee5 film Love, Sitara. She is yet to announce her next project, but fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next for the talented actress.

Until then, it seems Sobhita is happily soaking in the small joys of everyday life and letting fans in on just a little bit of it.