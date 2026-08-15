Nagarjuna changes phone password every 15 days, know why

Hyderabad: Celebrities often worry about leaked photos and hacked accounts, but Nagarjuna appears to have taken digital caution to another level. The Tollywood superstar has revealed his unusually strict password routine, and it is enough to make anyone reconsider their online security habits.

In a clip now circulating online, Nagarjuna shared that he changes his phone password every 15 days and updates his Wi-Fi password every one or two months.

“I change my phone password every 15 days and my Wi-Fi password every one or two months because I am worried someone will hack my device,” the actor said.

What makes his confession even more surprising is that Nagarjuna barely stores any photographs on his phone. “I don’t even take pictures on my phone,” he added, revealing just how seriously he takes the possibility of a security breach.

However, the actor’s concerns may not be entirely unfounded. During a press briefing in November 2025, Nagarjuna revealed that one of his family members had fallen victim to a “digital arrest” scam and remained trapped by fraudsters for two days.

The scammers allegedly posed as government officials and convinced the family member that they were involved in a legal case. The ordeal ended only after the police intervened, following which the fraudsters disconnected the call.

For a star whose life already plays out under constant public glare, Nagarjuna clearly believes one can never be too careful, even if that means memorising a new password twice every month