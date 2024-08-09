Nagarjuna comments on Samantha after Naga Chaitanya’s engagement

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya, the son of famous actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, recently got engaged to his true love, Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple had a private engagement ceremony on August 8, 2024, at Nagarjuna’s home in Hyderabad. Only close family members attended the event, and the happy news was shared by Nagarjuna on social media with an emotional message.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Nagarjuna talked about the engagement, how his son is feeling and also the equation with Chay’s ex-wife Samantha.

Nagarjuna mentioned that his relationship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not changed. He had always seen her as more of a daughter than a daughter-in-law, and that bond remained the same.

“Yes, of course. That remains unaltered. What happens between a couple is an entirely different matter,” the superstar added.

He went on to mention that Naga Chaitanya is very happy now, after a tough time following his separation from his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“It went very very well. Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I! It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation from Samantha left him very depressed. My boy doesn’t show his feelings to anyone. But I knew he was unhappy. To see him smile again…Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly.”

The engagement was a small event, with only the immediate family present. This included Nagarjuna’s wife, Amala, Chaitanya’s mother, and Sobhita’s parents and sister. They chose August 8 for the ceremony because it was considered a very lucky day according to astrology.

“Only the immediate family was there. Sobhita’s parents and sister. Chay’s mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That’s it. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it,” he said.

As for the wedding, Nagarjuna said it would happen soon, but they are not in a hurry. They decided to have the engagement quickly because of the lucky date.

This engagement marks a fresh start for Naga Chaitanya, bringing him new happiness. Fans are excited and looking forward to the wedding as the love story of Chay and Sobhita continues to inspire many.