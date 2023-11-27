Nagarjuna’s spotted in expensive Louis Vuitton sweatshirt worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao is India’s popular actor and has appeared predominantly in Telugu films. He is currently gearing up for his next film titled ‘Naa Saami Ranga’. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and keeps his fans updated about his professional and personal life.

In addition to his work in films, Nagarjuna is also known for his distinctive fashion sense in the Telugu film industry. Frequently seen donning luxurious and attention-grabbing outfits, he has become a style icon in the industry.

The actor was recently spotted wearing a Louis Vuitton sweatshirt which has caught attention due to its massive price tag. Yes, it was actually an ‘Intarsia Cashmere Wool Crewneck’ sweatshirt from Louis Vuitton and its price will shock you.

Yes, the picture of Nagarjuna wearing a costly Louis Vuitton sweatshirt was shared by popular Instagram page ‘celebrities outfit decode’ on their official account which claimed that the cost of the sweatshirt is Rs 1.82L.

It seems that the sweatshirt is made of pure Kashmiri wool and considering the quality of the brand, it is quite normal price. Louis Vuitton is a French luxury brand which is common among Indian celebrities