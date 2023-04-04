Nagpur man live-streams suicide on Facebook

Krutank Siddharth Dongre, a resident of Kamptee, committed suicide while live-streaming from his wife's Facebook account around 1.30 am, an official said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 4th April 2023 8:17 pm IST
Representative Image

Nagpur: A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nagpur hanged himself while live-streaming the act on Facebook for almost 40 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Krutank Siddharth Dongre, a resident of Kamptee, committed suicide while live-streaming from his wife's Facebook account around 1.30 am, an official said.

The man was an alcoholic and unemployed. He had had a tiff with his wife, who had left him, he said.

When his family was away on Monday, Krutank consumed alcohol and logged in to his wife’s Facebook account late in the night, the official said.

While live-streaming using his cellphone, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a scarf, he said.

Once the video went viral, the man’s relatives, neighbours and friends gathered in front of his house and the police also reached the spot, the official said.

The police have registered an accidental death report, he added.

