Nagpur violence: Municipal officials bulldoze ‘mastermind’ Fahim Khan’s house

The house of the main accused in the Nagpur violence, Fahim Khan, was bulldozed by the municipal corporation at Sanjay Bagh Colony in the Yashodhara Nagar area on Monday, March 24.

According to the municipal corporation, a notice was issued to Fahim Khan a few days back citing lapses in the building plan approval, the Hindustan Times reported. After Khan failed to provide relevant documents, the municipal corporation went ahead with the bulldozing.

The house is registered in the name of Fahim Khan’s wife.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Police in Nagpur arrive at the residence of Nagpur violence accused Faheem Khan, with a bulldozer. pic.twitter.com/pJenvIVcZu — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

Fahim Khan belongs to the Minority Democratic Party (MDP). The Nagpur police declared him as the ‘mastermind’ behind the violent stone pelting and arson on March 17 and booked him and five others for sedition. Khan has been sent to judicial custody till March 20.

The Nagpur cybercrime deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Lohit Matani said, “A case of sedition has been registered against six persons, including Fahim Khan. Some people supported the violence against the police and praised it. The number may increase further. Some comments were made while supporting this attack, which further fuelled the riots. A case of sedition has been registered against the people who made such comments.“

On March 17, violent clashes took place in Nagpur between police and members of the Muslim community after rumours spread that the Quran was burnt by the far-right organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) which demanded the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Curfew was declared soon curfew in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.

On March 22, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the state home portfolio, announced that the cost of the damages in the Nagpur violence would be recovered from the rioters.

“If rioters do not pay the money, their property will be sold. Such things will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. This is how the rioters will be brought to justice,” he said. CM Fadnavis, who held a marathon meeting with the Nagpur police commissioner and senior officers, reviewed the law and order situation after the violence.

The previous day, Fadnavis stated that the curfew had been lifted following the situation in Nagpur is ‘completely peaceful.’

“The situation in Nagpur is completely peaceful. There is no tension anywhere. People of all religions are living together peacefully. Hence, the curfew has been lifted,” said Fadnavis, who is a legislator from the city.