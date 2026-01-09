Naidu holds talks with EU ambassador on trade, infra, investment

The CM said in a post on 'X' on late Thursday, January 8.

N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he held discussions with European Union Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin on strengthening strategic trade, infrastructure development, and exploring investment opportunities in the state.

“Delighted to meet Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India. We discussed strengthening EU-India relations through EU-Andhra Pradesh cooperation in strategic trade, clean energy, infrastructure, and investment,” the CM said in a post on ‘X’ on late Thursday, January 8.

Naidu said the talks also covered the ‘Blue Valley Initiative’, progress under the Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Vision 2029, key state missions, and the development of industrial corridors.

Later in the evening, Delphin attended the ‘avakaya festival’, a cultural event held on the banks of the Krishna River in Vijayawada, along with the chief minister.

