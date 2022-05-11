Naidu, Pawan Kalyan demand all help to cyclone victims

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday demanded the Andhra Pradesh government extend all possible help to people being affected by cyclonic storm ‘Asani’.

Naidu called for alertness on account of heavy rains and gales under the impact of the cyclone. The former Chief Minister said all precautionary measures should be taken to prevent damages and losses, and the state and Central governments should take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the people and their property.

The TDP chief called upon the people to stay in their homes or in safe locations as far as possible. Everybody should emerge safely without losses and damages in the cyclone-affected areas, he said, asking TDP activists and leaders should take part in the relief activities wherever needed in the cyclone-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan has urged the government to help cyclone victims. He appealed to people to be cautious.

He said the government must help the people who are being affected by the natural calamity in all ways. “It is unfortunate that the cyclone hit at the time of paddy harvesting. It came to my notice that the farmers are in deep concern as the paddy is still lying in the fields in many villages. The government must respond and give assurance to the farmers,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan also demanded that the rules in paddy procurement be relaxed.

“The farmers will badly incur losses if the condition that the moisture shall not be more than 17 percent in the paddy in this hour is made applicable. The government must purchase the drenched and discoloured paddy.

“The farmers who cultivated fruit orchards and horticulture crops are also badly hit. The government must assess the crop loss and provide compensation immediately based on the real loss,” he said.

The people in the fishermen’s villages on the coast are also facing many hardships. The people whose houses are damaged by the cyclone must be given compensation, he demanded.

He also appealed to his party leaders and workers to extend support to the cyclone victims.