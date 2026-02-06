Naidu paying Rs 4000 pension in AP, Telangana CM Revanth failed: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao, on Thursday, February 5, compared Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy unfavourably with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the Congress government of failing to implement its welfare promises.

Rao draws parallels with AP

Addressing residents during his visit to Jinnaram municipality in Patancheru constituency, Harish Rao said Chandrababu Naidu was paying Rs 4,000 pension in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, while Revanth Reddy had failed to fulfil a similar promise even after two years in office.

“If it is possible in Andhra Pradesh, why is it not possible in Telangana?” he asked.

Rao alleged that the Congress government had converted Jinnaram into a municipality only to impose additional taxes on residents.

He said the previous BRS government had opposed the move to protect people from increased financial burden.

“The Congress government made Jinnaram a municipality and imposed taxes on the people,” he alleged.

On women’s welfare

Targeting the government over women’s welfare, Harish Rao said the Mahalaxmi scheme, which promised Rs 2,500 per month to women, was not implemented. He claimed that each woman was owed Rs 60,000 over the last 24 months and alleged that benefits such as Bathukamma sarees and bangles were discontinued after the change in government.

On agriculture, Rao alleged that Rythu Bandhu payments were skipped for three out of five crop seasons and that new conditions, including satellite verification, were imposed, causing hardship to farmers.

He also alleged that farm loan waivers were not fully implemented.

Appealing to voters ahead of the municipal elections, Harish Rao urged them to support the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and its car symbol, alleging neglect of pensioners, women, farmers and minorities under the Congress government.