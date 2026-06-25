Naidu praises Modi in presence of Telangana, Karnataka CMs

Koppal: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the newly installed crest gates at the Tungabhadra Dam in Munirabad, Koppal district.

Sharing the stage with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Naidu expressed confidence that the long-pending dream of interlinking rivers could be realised under Modi’s leadership.

Beginning his speech in Kannada by greeting farmers, Naidu said he would have spoken more extensively had he been fluent in the language. Paying tributes to the Tungabhadra River, he recalled the popular saying “Tunga Panam, Ganga Snanam,” highlighting the river’s significance and the purity of its waters.

Naidu lauded the efforts taken to modernise the dam’s infrastructure following the crest gate incident that had raised concerns over the reservoir’s safety. He noted that instead of replacing only the damaged gate, authorities had installed all 33 crest gates anew, ensuring long-term security and efficiency.

“It is a matter of pride that such a massive task has been completed within six months. Had the work been delayed, it could have posed a serious threat. Thankfully, that danger has now been removed,” he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also described the presence of three Chief Ministers on a single platform as a historic moment reflecting cooperative federalism and shared commitment towards water resource management.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said India was progressing rapidly under his leadership. “I always say that when the right person is at the right place at the right time, anything is possible. Narendra Modi is that leader,” he remarked.

During the event, 12 individuals, including engineer Kannayya Naidu who played a key role in the successful installation of the crest gates, were felicitated. The ceremony was attended by Chief Ministers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and water resources ministers from the neighbouring states.