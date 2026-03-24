Naidu thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for resolving NGO’s foreign contributions issue

The Centre greenlighting RDT to collect funds from overseas has cleared the way for the NGO to pool funds, said Naidu.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th March 2026 2:28 pm IST
Andhra CM instructs officials to ensure safe return of stranded Telugu workers from West Asia.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, March 24, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central Government for resolving the foreign contributions problem being faced by the Rural Development Trust.

Founded by a Spanish Jesuit missionary, Vicente Ferrer, in 1969, Rural Development Trust (RDT) started offering services in one of the driest regions of India, the Anantapur district, by taking up a food-for-work project in the 1970s.

Appealing to Shah by explaining RDT’s decades-long yeoman service to the poor helped clear the foreign funds roadblock, the chief minister said.

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“I convey my gratitude to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central Government for solving the foreign contributions issue of RDT,” said Naidu in a post on X.

RDT offers a plethora of services to the poor in thousands of villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he added.

According to the CM, decisions taken earlier under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act to block foreign donations to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) had disrupted RDT’s services.

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The Centre greenlighting RDT to collect funds from overseas has cleared the way for the NGO to pool funds, said Naidu.

Ferrer first arrived in Mumbai in 1952 and started working with poor farmers in the Manmad region of Maharashtra, and fought against social hierarchy, including contributing to improving land and water systems.

In Andhra Pradesh, RDT works in the districts of Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Guntur and Nellore, along with Vijayawada.

Likewise, it works in Bhoopalapalli, Nagar Kurnool and Nalgonda districts of Telangana.

Disability inclusive development, ecology and sustainable livelihoods, education, habitat, rural hospitals and clinics, sports for development and women’s development are RDT’s areas of work.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th March 2026 2:28 pm IST

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