Nalgonda farmers protest against frequent power cuts in village

The farmers alleged that when they called the electricity officials, they were being asked to go and question Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy about the power outages.

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Farmers protesting with bikes and rickshaws in Nalgonda village over power cuts.
The protesting farmers blocking the road

Hyderabad: The farmers in Indloor village of Tipparthi mandal in Nalgonda district held a protest on Wednesday, July 22, against the frequent power outages in the village, which have been adversely affecting their farming operations.

The farmers protested in front of the power sub-station on Tipparthi-Nakrekal road against the electricity officials’ apathy towards their problem. They blocked the road with their two-wheelers, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The farmers alleged that their calls to the electricity officials were going unanswered, and if the officials received the calls, they were being asked to go and question Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy about the problem.

Subhan Bakery

They expressed concerns over their paddy fields drying up due to frequent power outages.

The farmers demanded Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to take notice of the issue and address it at the earliest, and to provide uninterrupted power-supply for their farming operations.

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