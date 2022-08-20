Nalgonda people miffed over demolition of century-old Nizam era Clock Tower

Hyderabad: The people of Nalgonda are miffed over the removal of century-old Nizam era Clock Tower from the town’s main Junction.

The historic clock tower has been removed ostensibly for beautifying the area with greenery, fountain and color lighting. Without replacing with another clock tower the authorities removed the historic one which led to the people’s displeasure.

The 25 feet high four faced clock tower known as “Pedda Ghadiyalum” was not merely a device for time watching rather it was the town’s landmark.

It was at this Landmark that people’s meetings, protests and political rallies used to be set off traditionally. The separate Telangana movement was also started from this landmark Clock Tower.

The Nalgonda Clock Tower is among 10 other clock Towers which were set up on the occasion of golden jubilee celebrations by the late Nizam.

P Anatharama Sharma a 90 years freedom fighter said that this Clock Tower was in existence even before his birth.

Around 6 decades ago very few people had wrist watches and it was during this time the people were relying on this landmark clock for time watching.

The clock tower was situated at Prakasam Bazar and Ganj route and the local people believed that this Clock Tower was a heritage structure and should not have been destroyed.